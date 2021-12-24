Nebraska Girl, 14, Killed in Deadly Drive-By as Police Search for Suspect's Vehicle

Three people were shot in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday night, and one of them — a high school freshman — died from her injuries.

According to a statement from Omaha Police, Isabella Santiago, 14, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the 9 p.m. shooting, where doctors were unable to save her life.

She was with two unidentified men near the corner of 37th and P Street in the Christie Heights section of Omaha when a car — described only as a black sedan — pulled up and the occupants opened fire.

Omaha Police say the two men drove Santiago to a nearby fire station, and from there, she was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

It was unclear where on her body Santiago had been shot.

The two men sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Santiago was a ninth grader at Omaha South High School.

KETV obtained a statement from the district, which went home to parents Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that one of our students, Isabella Santiago, has died," reads the statement, signed by principal Jodi Pesek. "Isabella was a ninth-grade student here. We have been in contact with Isabella's family to share our heartfelt sympathy."

Detectives continue to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information pertinent to this case is urged to call the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously via Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.