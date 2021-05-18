Adam Price is due in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing

Father Charged After His 2 Young Kids Are Found Dead in Home: 'Sweetest, Most Loving Children'

Emily and Teddy Price with their mother, Mary Nielsen

The Nebraska man whose two young children were found dead in his home Sunday morning has been formally charged in connection with their deaths.

Adam Price, 35, will appear in a California courtroom today for an extradition hearing.

Price was apprehended in Pacifica, Calif., Sunday evening — hours after police in Bellevue, Neb., found his daughter Emily Price, 5, and his son Theodore Price, 3, dead.

He remains in the custody of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, charged with two felony counts of child abuse resulting in death.

Price hasn't yet entered pleas to the charges, and it was unclear if he had retained a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Investigators have yet to disclose how the children died.

Before they were found dead inside Price's home, police had been dispatched twice to the home to check on their welfare.

The children's mother, who lives in Illinois, had asked Bellevue police to check on their welfare after she was unable to reach them or their father.

Police have not offered a possible motive for the father's alleged crimes.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help cover the costs associated with the siblings' funerals.

According to the campaign, started by the victims' mother's best friend, "Emi and Teddy were some of the sweetest, most loving children."

The children "did not deserve to leave the Earth this way," the page states.