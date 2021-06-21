Nebraska Father, 17, Charged as an Adult in Child Abuse Death of His 6-Month-Old Daughter

A Nebraska teen is being charged as an adult with felony child abuse following the recent death of his 6-month-old daughter, PEOPLE confirms.

Alejandro Flores is behind bars after his baby girl, Ruby Flores-Martinez, died while under his supervision, according to online court records.

The girl was brought to a hospital June 3, and was suffering from significant head trauma, police said, reports the Omaha World-Herald.

She died two days later.

Police had been called to Flores' Omaha home after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive infant.

The baby had stopped breathing, the 911 caller said, the paper reports.

Detectives spoke to Flores and the baby's 18-year-old mother at the hospital. Both said they had no idea why Ruby stopped breathing.

Flores said he was alone with the baby when she just became unresponsive, according to the World-Herald.

The doctors who tried reviving the infant allegedly told police her injuries suggested she was physically abused.

During an interview with detectives on June 10, Flores allegedly confessed to causing Ruby's injuries, the paper reports.

Flores was in court last week, and KETV was present for the proceedings, during which Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle described Ruby's injuries.

"The most significant [injury] was a bilateral retinal hemorrhaging," Beadle said, according to the outlet, adding that the baby's mother was working when she went into distress.

Beadle reportedly testified that the injuries Ruby had sustained were inconsistent with accidental abuse or accidental death.