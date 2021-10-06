Nebraska Dad Charged with Murdering His 2 Young Children After Autopsies Show They Were Smothered

Adam Price, 36, faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly smothering his 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son

Emily and Teddy Price with their mother, Mary Nielsen

A Nebraska father who has been in police custody since the May deaths of his two children learned this week he would be charged with their murders.

A statement from prosecutors confirms Adam Price, 36, faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly smothering his 5-year-old daughter, Emily Price, and 3-year-old son, Theodore Price.

The two children were discovered dead in his residence in Bellevue on May 16.

The recent findings of autopsies on the Price siblings show they died from asphyxiation.

Bellevue Police officers were dispatched to Price's home twice that weekend — once, on Saturday evening, on May 15, and again on the morning of May 16, shortly before 9 a.m.

The children's mother, who lives in Illinois, had asked police to check on their welfare after she was unable to reach them or their father.

Police were called to the home a third time, just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, after a family friend found the children's bodies.

The search for Price began immediately.

Authorities in Pacifica, Calif., detained him shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

At first, he was charged with felony child abuse.

It was unclear Wednesday if Price has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Price has yet to enter pleas to the new charges.

He has not posted his $2.5 million bail that was set following his extradition from California on May 28.