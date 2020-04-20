Nebraska Boys, 4 and 7, Are in Danger After Alleged Abduction by 30-Year-Old Man

Image zoom Tekamah Police Department

Authorities in Nebraska have issued an AMBER Alert for two boys who were allegedly abducted.

The Tekamah Police Department believe that Marco De La Garza, 7, and Isaac De La Garza, 4, are with 30-year-old Tanner Joel Leichleiter, and that the boys are in danger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tekamah Police Department Chief Dan Jacobs tells PEOPLE that Leichleiter is the kids’ “step-grandfather.”

“He is a family member but not a biological family member,” Jacobs says.

It’s unclear where or why the two boys, who live in Tekamah, which is about 45 miles north of Omaha, were allegedly abducted.

Image zoom Marco De La Garza Tekamah Police Department

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, it’s possible Leichleiter is in or heading to Kansas.

Image zoom Isaac De La Garza Tekamah Police Department

Marco and Isaac were last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

“We are working a lot of angles on this and we are concerned about working this as quickly as possible,” says Jacobs.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Tanner Joel Leichleiter Tekamah Police Department

Leichleiter is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 165 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair.

Police believe Leichleiter may be driving a White 2009 Ford Expedition NE 31F325.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two boys, please call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.