'She's Dying, Please Hurry,' Mom Pleaded as Her Family's Dog Attacked 1-Year-Old Daughter

“Hurry, she’s dying. Please hurry.”

That’s what Miranda Harrell told 911 on Oct. 22 as her family’s 6-year-old pit bull attacked her 1-year-old daughter, Triniti, according to local TV station WRAL.

“I need some help,” Harrell reportedly told the dispatcher. “My dog is attacking my daughter.”

The pit bull attacked Triniti while she and her mother were playing in the yard outside their home in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, WRAL reports. Despite Harrell’s attempts, the animal would not let her go.

Per the 911 dispatcher’s instructions, Harrell tried to pry open her dog’s mouth with a stick, then hit it over the head with a heavy object before finally trying to slit its throat with a knife, the Rocky Mount Telegram reports.

Harrell even attempted to stab the dog, according to the Telegram.

But only when Edgecombe County deputies arrived at the scene and shot the dog twice did it let Triniti go, the paper reports. (Sheriff officials could not be reached by PEOPLE on Wednesday.)

“I did all I could,” Harrell told WRAL.

First responders “performed emergency first aid on [Triniti] to try to stabilize her as as she was clinging to life at this point,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release, according to TV station WNCN.

She was taken to the University of North Carolina Children’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, officials announced on Monday, according to the Telegram, WRAL and WCNC.

“There are still no charges expected in this tragic accident,” E.W. Muse of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said, the Telegram reports. “We ask for continued prayers for her family and the first responders who were involved.”