NC Teacher, 32, Accused of Sending Inappropriate Photos and Videos to 14-Year-Old Students

A North Carolina middle school teacher has been arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with 14-year-old students.

Ashley Henson Beasley, 32, is accused of having a relationship with two of her 14-year-old male students at Hunters Creek Middle School in Jacksonville, according to a statement made by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

The alleged relationships were discovered after school administrators received an anonymous tip on Wednesday about possible inappropriate communication between a teacher and student.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office believes Beasley had sent inappropriate photos and videos of herself to two of her students.

The following day, Beasley resigned, according to WCTI. She started teaching eighth grade science at the school in August.

“Our heart goes out to all of those who have been affected by the events that have resulted in charges being filed against Ashley Beasley. Our primary concern is always for the safety and well-being of our students and the members of our school community,” the school district said in a statement obtained by WCTI. “The Onslow County School system maintains high standards for all our employees and these allegations stand in stark contrast to our expectations.”

Beasley has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

She was arrested on Friday and remains behind bars on an $80,000 bond.

If anyone has any information about the case, please contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Lt. B. Foy at 910-989-4061, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2019017550 when calling.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.