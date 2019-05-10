On Friday, police in North Carolina announced the arrest of a 35-year-old mother who allegedly threw her infant daughter down a rocky, 75-foot embankment before allegedly claiming she and the baby had been kidnapped, PEOPLE confirms.

The seven-week-old baby, named Shaylie, survived being tossed into the ravine, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Asheville Police told reporters Friday.

The infant’s mother, Krista Noelle Madden, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

According to an arrest warrant furnished to PEOPLE, the baby was still strapped to a car seat when she was thrown down the embankment.

The charge comes a day after Madden allegedly reported the baby missing.

Krista Madden Courtesy Henderson County

Authorities said Friday that additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation into the matter progresses.

Police contend that Madden allegedly told them both she and her baby had been kidnapped. She allegedly told them she managed to escape her captors, but had to leave the baby behind.

The false report triggered a search by the Asheville Police Department that lasted hours.

The baby was eventually found by someone who heard her cries.

The baby, largely unharmed, managed to roll out of the car seat, and was in a wooded area located at the base of the embankment when she was discovered.

Madden is being held on $750,000 bond.

She did not enter a plea Friday when she appeared in court.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.