N.C. Mom Is Fatally Stabbed Days Before Her First Book's Release, as Boyfriend Is Charged

Police in North Carolina have arrested the boyfriend of a 35-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death inside her Charlotte home on July 2 — days ahead of the release of a book she’d co-authored on domestic violence.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department allege Aliyah Terry was killed by her live-in boyfriend, Isaih Henderson III.

Henderson, 32, turned himself in to police on July 4, and he was charged with Terry’s murder.

Online records indicate he remains in custody without bail. Henderson has yet to enter a plea to the charge he faces, and information regarding his attorney was unavailable at press time.

Terry’s death occurred shortly before her book would be made available for pre-order online. Called “The Queen Xperience,” Terry wrote portions of the book, recalling her experiences with domestic violence. The book is also available on Amazon.

The book’s official release is slated for Aug. 4.

Hours before she was killed, police allege they were called to Terry’s home following an argument between her and Henderson.

Officers arrived, but by then, Henderson had fled.

WSOC-TV spoke with Nakita Davis, the book’s publisher.

“She was a beautiful person inside and out, kept a beautiful smile,” Davis said of Terry, who wanted her own story to inspire abused women.

“I want women to walk away knowing there is help,” Davis explained.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.