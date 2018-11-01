Mom Charged After Her 1-Year-Old Son Drowns in Hurricane Florence: 'I Did Everything I Could'

Kaiden Lee-Welch
Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC/Facebook
placeholder
Dave Quinn
November 01, 2018 04:37 PM

A North Carolina mom whose 1-year-old son drowned in Hurricane Florence’s storm surge has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after authorities say she ignored a road blockage and was subsequently swept away by the water, PEOPLE confirms.

Dazia Ideah Lee, 20, told The Washington Post that she lost grip of son Kaiden Lee-Welch the night of Sept. 16 as the rushing waters from Richardson Creek overtook the 2010 Hyundai Elantra they were in, pushing it off the road.

The boy’s body was found the next day by search and rescue teams, 15 feet under water.

According to the Post, Lee and Kaiden had set out to visit her grandmother in Wadesboro, about an hour away from her home in the Charlotte area. But Lee said she was unaware of Florence’s danger during their trip since it seemed the worst of the storm had already passed through.

She explained to the paper that she drove around police barrels on Highway 218 after seeing other cars going in the opposite direction — but was met on that road with the deadly flood that resulted in her son’s drowning.

It was her decision to ignore the barricades that led to her criminal charges, authorities said this week.

RELATED: Mom of 1-Year-Old Swept Away in Hurricane Florence Floodwaters Speaks Out — ‘He’s Just Gone’

The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that Lee had been charged with involuntary manslaughter as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving on a closed/unopened highway.

She was served a criminal summons and is due in court on Nov. 20.

Court officials say she does not have an attorney on record and she could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE on Thursday.

“The tragic death of this child and the circumstances surrounding this case are heartbreaking,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey in a statement to the office’s Facebook page.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“We continue to pray for all those suffering as a result of this child’s death,” Cathey said. “However, after a very thorough investigation and taking all facts into consideration and applying the law, we feel that these charges are appropriate.”

After Kaiden was pulled away from her in the water but before his body was found, Lee told reporters, “I did everything I could,” according to the Post.

“From the moment I was pregnant until the moment I lost him, I did everything I could to save and protect him,” she said.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.