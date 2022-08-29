N.C. Mom Arrested at Hospital, Accused of Killing 2- and 3-Year-Old Daughters

Launice Shanique Battle, 29, allegedly murdered her two toddler girls

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 29, 2022 03:04 PM
Launice Shanique Battle
Photo: Raleigh Police Department

A North Carolina mom is in custody after police accused her of killing her two toddler girls over the weekend.

The Raleigh Police Department announced the arrest of 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle on two counts of murder in connection to a death investigation at a Cary, N.C., home Saturday.

Citing arrest records, WNCN-TV reports Battle allegedly murdered her two daughters, ages, 2 and 3.

Police have not publicly identified the children.

Their causes of death and a motive in the alleged slayings have also not been released.

According to the station, police were called out to Duke Raleigh Hospital Saturday night where Battle was arrested the following morning.

Jail records indicate Battle has been charged with two counts of murder. She was denied bond.

Attorney information for Battle was unavailable and it was unclear if she entered a plea to the charges.

Battle is due in court Monday.

