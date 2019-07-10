N.C. Man Kills Daughter, 4-Year-Old Grandson, Self in Murder-Suicide: 'He's Killing Us'

Image zoom GoFundMe

Authorities in North Carolina have confirmed a young mother and her 4-year-old son were killed Monday afternoon by her father, who then took his own life.

The tragic details were provided during a news conference Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams.

According to Williams, 52-year-old John Hargrove stabbed his 21-year-old daughter, Jada Swindell, to death on Monday before shooting his 4-year old grandson and a 15-year-old girl who is a family friend.

Williams said Swindell was dead when police arrived at the Manson, North Carolina, crime scene.

Swindell’s son — Hargrove’s grandson — was found inside the home clinging to life, and was flown to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The teen girl was not killed, and remains at the hospital, where her condition was unknown Wednesday.

Police say the violence was preceded by an argument between Swindell and Hargrove.

According to police, Hargrove was also pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It was very difficult,” Williams told reporters. “Any time there’s juveniles involved in a dispute and it results in this circumstances that happened in this case, is very very very uncomfortable and stressful dealing with it.”

The initial call to Hargrove’s home reported an active domestic disturbance. Hargrove lived in the house alone.

Swindell’s relatives have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of the impending funerals.

The text on the page explains that Swindell texted her mother “He’s killing us” at 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

“She was stabbed in the chest multiple times and my nephew was shot in the head by the person she called DAD and he called POPP POP,” reads the page.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.