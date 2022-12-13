N.C. Man Killed Girlfriend's Daughter, 3, with Chloroform in Attempt to Get Her to Sleep

Mariah Woods's tiny body was found in a creek, wrapped in plastic bags that were stuffed inside a couch cushion cover along with a piece of cement

By KC Baker
Published on December 13, 2022 01:36 PM
mariah-woods.png
Mariah Woods.

A North Carolina man who killed his then-girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter and called police to report the child's disappearance has pleaded guilty to killing her.

On Monday in Onslow County Superior Court, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in the 2017 slaying of Mariah Woods, according to the Onslow County Superior Court Clerk.

Kimrey entered the guilty plea in exchange for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He faced the death penalty if he had gone to trial and was convicted of killing her, WECT reports.

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II

The toddler was reported missing from her home on Nov. 27, 2017.

Six days later, her tiny body was found inside three plastic trash bags that were stuffed inside a plaid couch cushion cover with a piece of cement and then tossed into a creek.

"My client accepts full responsibility for what happened to Mariah," Kimrey's attorney, Walter Paramore, said Monday in court about his client, WRAL reports.

Paramore also said Kimrey "was consumed and dominated by need for drugs, his mind and brain significantly impaired," WRAL reports. "He spent $60 to $100 a day on drugs."

Kimrey, he said, "has wept about her. He cared for her, and he panicked."

An autopsy and additional testing found that Mariah died of chloroform toxicity, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced on January 24, 2018.

Mariah's mother, Kristy Woods, who was dating Kimrey at the time of the child's death, said in court Monday that her daughter "was the light of everybody's life," WRAL reports. "She had a smile and a laugh that could brighten anyone's day.

On the morning Mariah was reported missing, Woods told police she put her daughter to bed on the evening of Nov. 26, 2017. The next morning, Mariah was gone.

Kimrey, Woods' live-in boyfriend, told police the toddler had woken up during the night but went back to bed, WRAL reported at the time.

In a 911 call on the morning of Nov. 27, 2017, Kimrey could be heard saying "Our two-year-old is nowhere to be found," WRAL reports. "We've looked everywhere in our house and in our yard and our little girl, she's missing."

He told the dispatcher he found the "pink footie pajamas" Mariah was wearing when she went to bed were laying on the floor.

"We've looked through the house two or three times," he told the dispatcher, WRAL reports. "Here in the yard...it's not like her to go outside at all. Not in the middle of the night or in the morning by herself."

Authorities launched a massive search for Mariah.

mariah-woods-1
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Kimrey was arrested on Dec. 1, 2017. He was initially charged with concealing a death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property.

Mariah's remains were found by a dive team on Dec. 2, 2017, in a creek in nearby Pender County, N.C.

A witness told police about seeing Kimrey "placing an object in the van 'bigger than a book bag' and then leaving the residence" the night before Mariah was reported missing, according to search warrants obtained by WITN.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Jan. 24, 2018, Kimrey was formally charged with with first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse.

According to the arrest warrant, Kimrey "intentionally" inflicted serious bodily injury on Mariah using chloroform, The Jacksonville Daily News reports.

On Monday in court, District Attorney Ernie Lee said that before Mariah's murder, Kimrey bought bleach, nail polish remover, a headlamp and zip ties at a local Family Dollar store, The Jacksonville Daily News reports.

Kimrey, he said, used the bleach and nail polish remover to make the chloroform. Kimrey was addicted to methamphetamine at the time of Mariah's murder.

Kimrey, he said, had told two fellow inmates he given Mariah too much chloroform because he wanted her to go to sleep while he got high, Lee said, The Jacksonville Daily News reports.

Kimrey's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Eric Holland
Man Found with Severed Head in Stolen Truck Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
Diane Cusick, Richard Cottingham
'Torso Killer' Pleads Guilty to Killing N.Y. Dance Instructor, Confesses to 4 More Murders
kassandra cantrell
'She Would Have Been Such a Good Mom': Wash. Man Sentenced for Murdering Ex Because She Was Pregnant
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
17-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Deaths of N.C. Schoolmate Devin Clark and Lyric Woods
David Bonola, Orsolya Gaal
Handyman Admits Killing N.Y. Mom, Stuffing Her in Duffel Bag After 'Heated' Argument over Their Affair
angelo-colon-ortiz.jpg
Mass. Man Gets Life in Prison for 2016 Killing of Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte
Kristin Smart
Kristin Smart Case: Paul Flores Found Guilty in 1996 Death and Disappearance of the Cal Poly Freshman
Hannah Elizabeth Thompson, charged with two counts of misprision (or concealment) of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact
Woman Allegedly Helped Boyfriend Cover Up 2016 Murder of His Wife When She Was a Teen, Now She's Been Arrested
James Krauseneck, Jr. and Cathleen Krauseneck
Man Found Guilty of 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years
Taylor Rose Williams
Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
Isabella Thallas
Colo. Man Used Gun He Took from Police Officer to Kill Woman Walking Dog in Dispute Over Animal's Waste
Marcellis Stinnette, former Waukegan Police officer Dante Salinas
Former Ill. Police Officer Charged with Murder in 2020 Shooting of Black Teen Marcellis Stinnette
Brianna Williams
Navy Mom Who Tearfully Reported Her Daughter Missing Now Pleads Guilty to Girl's Murder in Fla. Court
Howard Jansen III, Olivia Jansen
Kansas Man Pleads No Contest in Brutal 2020 Slaying of 3-Year-Old Daughter, Who Was Kept in a Dog Kennel
Paul Flores, Kristin Smart, Ruben Flores
Friend Testifies That Paul Flores Would Often 'Follow' Kristin Smart and Hang Around Her Dorm