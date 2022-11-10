N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged

The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on November 10, 2022 05:20 PM
Sarah Lynette Starr, Jonathan Scott Starr and Shelley Lucille Barnes
Sarah Lynette Starr, Jonathan Scott Starr and Shelley Lucille Barnes. Photo: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered.

Sarah was charged with 11 counts, including negligence and child abuse; Jonathan was also charged with multiple counts of negligence and child abuse — their bond was set at $1 million each; and Barnes was charged with five counts, including assault on a child and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Her bond was set to $300,000.

It was not clear whether any of them had obtained an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 19, an anonymous neighbor called 911 and reported a boy was allegedly locked inside a dog kennel in the backyard where he'd been overnight, according to the press release.

Deputies found the boy wearing a T-shirt, jeans and no shoes after a night when temperatures reached below freezing, TV station WGHP reported, citing a search warrant.

The child allegedly told law enforcement that he did not have a room in the house "because he lived outside," the station reported.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, as well as two children who were inside the home. Deputies also had two additional children removed from school so they could be evaluated, the press release stated.

All five children are in the custody of Davidson County Social Services.

