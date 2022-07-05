N.C. Baby Dies in Hot Car After Father Exits Vehicle to Go to Work: Police
A 1-year-old child died Friday after his father allegedly left the baby inside a hot vehicle while he went to work, according to a statement released by the Mebane Police Department.
Shortly before noon on Friday, police responded to a call for a cardiac arrest at Armacell, a manufacturing company.
"Upon arrival, CPR was being administered on an unresponsive 12-month-old," police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Unfortunately, life saving measures were unsuccessful."
In the course of an investigation, police discovered the unidentified father worked at the company and allegedly left the child in the car.
"Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the vehicle," police stated.
Local news reports stated that outside temperatures around noon on Friday were in the upper 80s. Temperatures inside a car in that weather can reach much higher.
Charges have not been filed at this time, but are expected to be released from the District Attorney's office on Wednesday, an official told PEOPLE.