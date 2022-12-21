N.C. Attorney Killed While Trying to Disarm Client Who Then Turned Gun on Self: 'Displayed Selfless Courage' 

An attorney at a North Carolina law firm who was killed in a murder-suicide involving a client is being hailed as a hero by his colleagues for sacrificing himself to "avert further tragedy."

Patrick White, 42, a personal injury lawyer at Riddle & Brantley law firm, was fatally shot by a client who then turned the gun on himself at a Goldsboro office on Dec. 19, ABC News reports, citing police.

Police told WRAL that officers found two men dead from gunshot wounds at the scene around 4:15 p.m. No other injuries were reported.

The suspected shooter was identified as Francisco Sanchez in a police incident report obtained by ABC News.

Goldsboro police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for details on the incident.

Patrick White. Riddle & Brantley

An anonymous source with knowledge of the incident told ABC News that White and Sanchez had been in a mediation session all day on Dec. 19, but at one point, Sanchez's wife asked if she could speak with her husband about the case. When Sanchez returned, he "pulled out a revolver and started firing at people with no explanation whatsoever," the outlet reports.

Gene Riddle, the firm's founder, told WITN that White had sacrificed himself to save others by pushing the gunman against a wall.

"In his passing, Patrick displayed selfless courage in the face of unprovoked senseless violence," the firm said in a statement on its website. "His heroic, decisive intervention averted further tragedy."

"Patrick was a skilled lawyer and a devoted, loving husband and father, " the statement continued. "His strong work ethic and dedication to excellence were coupled with genuine warmth and kindness. Patrick's commitment to the service of others and engaging personality endeared him to all."

White, of Raleigh, N.C., was married with two children, according to his biography on the firm's website. He had been practicing law since 2005 and graduated from West Virginia University.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.