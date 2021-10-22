Troy Traynham served with the Navy, in an agency formerly called the Defense Investigative Service

Navy Veteran Killed in N.J. Protecting Girlfriend During Carjacking, Suspect Arrested in Fla.

Authorities in Florida have arrested a New Jersey man wanted for allegedly killing a U.S. Navy veteran during a fatal carjacking last month, PEOPLE confirms.

James Lewis, 51, was tracked to a residence in Winter Haven, Fla., on Tuesday, where he was taken into custody and charged with murder in the shooting death of Troy Traynham.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced the arrest in a statement.

Traynham, 59, was shot on Sept. 18 in East Orange, N.J.

According to the statement, Traynham was shot outside his apartment building as he was helping a woman unload groceries from her car.

"It is alleged that Lewis shot Traynham and carjacked the woman," reads the statement.

Traynham was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.

After the killing, Lewis fled to Florida, the statement alleges.

He remains in custody in Florida, awaiting extradition.

NJ.com reports that Traynham's relatives had said he died protecting his girlfriend from the armed carjacker.

The site reports that Traynham served with the Navy, in an agency formerly called the Defense Investigative Service, which conducted various personnel security investigations under the Department of Defense.