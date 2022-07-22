Petty officer second-class George Dodson allegedly admitted to killing his wife because he was jealous

Navy Sailor Allegedly Confesses to Murdering Wife with Hammer, Setting Home on Fire to Kill Their Baby

George Dodson, 23, is facing murder and arson charges, after police say he killed his 22-year-old wife and set their New London home ablaze with their 1-year-old infant inside

A 23-year-old Navy sailor is being held on $3 million bond in Connecticut, where authorities allege he has confessed to murdering his wife and starting a house fire that seriously injured his baby son.

New London Police have charged George Dodson with single counts of murder, first-degree arson, risk of injury to a minor, tampering with evidence and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was also charged with two counts of criminal attempted murder.

Investigators have not yet identified Dodson's wife, who was also 23.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officials responded to a structure fire at the Dodsons' home.

"Upon arrival, the New London Fire Department observed signs of an active fire and immediately initiated services to extinguish the working fire," a statement from police explains. "Inside of the residence, fire department personnel located a 23-year-old female victim and a one-year-old male victim."

Authorities declared her dead at the scene.

Her son was rescued from his crib on the second-floor. He continues to receive treatment at Yale New Haven Hospital. The statement fails to doesn't elaborate on the child's injuries.

Because two dogs who managed to escape the house were inside when the fire was started, Dodson had also been charged with cruelty to animals.

The Day of New London was present for Dodson's arraignment Thursday, and reports he had what police have alleged were self-inflicted injuries on both sides of his neck.

Investigators allege that Dodson's wife's torso and head showed signs of "significant trauma," The Day reports, citing the arrest affidavit.

Police allege that Dodson — who was found covered in soot and blood — admitted to killing his wife with a knife and hammer while speaking to a paramedic who was treating him.

"I did this," he allegedly said, according to the paper. "I killed her."

Dodson allegedly told officials that he killed his wife out of jealousy.

"We opened up our relationship and she found another man she loved more and I could not stand the thought of it, so I killed her," Dodson allegedly told police, according to The Day.

He allegedly told police he set three separate fires in the house, and left his son behind, hoping the flames would kill him.

Dodson joined the U.S. Navy in 2017, and is a second-class petty officer who works as an electronics technician for nuclear, reports The Day.