Naval Academy Midshipman Accused of Sexually Assaulting Female Classmates While They Were Sleeping

Image zoom Gary Sheftick

A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman has been accused of sexually assaulting women in their sleep on multiple occasions.

Midshipman Nixon Keago, 24, is accused of breaking into female classmates’ dorms and sexually assaulting them while they slept on four separate occasions over the course of 15 months, according to charging documents obtained by the NavyTimes and Fox News.

It remains unclear how many victims the third-year midshipman allegedly assaulted because their names have been redacted in the charging documents.

The first alleged assault occurred in February 2018 when Keago allegedly entered a sleeping classmate’s dorm and undressed her without her permission before sexually assaulting her while she slept.

In September 2018, Keago allegedly attempted to sexually assault a sleeping midshipman before trying again the following month and sexually assaulting a female midshipman. Both alleged incidents occurred in Annapolis, Maryland.

Most recently, in May, Keago allegedly entered a sleeping female midshipman’s rack in New York City. He allegedly kissed her neck, pressed his body against hers and pulled her shorts down without her permission.

He also faces obstruction of justice charges after allegedly telling one female midshipman to “lie to military authorities” about the September 2018 and May incidents.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Keago, originally from Texas, previously served as a Marine for four years and played on the All-Marine soccer team.

The charges against Keago were approved by Naval Academy superintendent, Vice Adm. Sean Buck, in September. His court-martial trial is scheduled to begin in January.

In addition, Keago also faces charges of burglary for allegedly breaking into the sleeping victims’s rooms. His attorney, Lt. Daniel Phipps, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Keago, who majors in Chemistry, has been assigned a “leave of absence status,” according to an Academy spokesperson.