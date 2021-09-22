Native American Woman Vanished from Reservation in 2020, FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information  

Violence against women has become an epidemic across more than 300 reservations populated by the nation's Native Americans

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the disappearance of Mary Davis Johnson.

Nearly a year ago, on Nov. 25, Johnson was spotted walking east on Firetrail Road on the Tulalip Reservation in Washington State.

"Mary was traveling to a friend's house and never arrived," states an FBI poster. "She was reported missing December 9, 2020."

Johnson's husband, who police have not identified by name, reported her missing after he returned from a trip to California, Tulalip Tribal Police Det. David Sallee tells PEOPLE. Sallee adds that he is a person of interest, and has since moved to California.

"We have several persons of interest," Sallee says. "We have not developed one single suspect."

Johnson's family was unaware of her disappearance until her husband reported her missing, her younger sister Gerry Davis told TV station KING.

While it is unknown what happened to Johnson, violence against women is alarmingly high across more than 300 reservations populated by the nation's Native Americans.

For Indigenous females aged 19 and younger, murder is the third leading cause of death, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National Institute of Justice, a research arm of the U.S. Department of Justice, found that more than four out of five Indigenous women have been subject to violence, and more than 50 percent have experienced sexual violence.

In some counties, Indigenous women are 10 times more likely to be killed than white women, according to the institute.

Those numbers helped push U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland — the first Native American appointed to a presidential cabinet — to form a Missing & Murdered Unit within the Bureau of Indian Affairs in April to pursue justice through a coordinated federal agency response.

In light of the case surrounding Gabby Petito, whose disappearance dominated headlines last week, Sallee says it has helped bring attention to cases of other missing women, especially women of color, but the media gap remains vast.

"The Tribal community is very aware of the disparity. Hundreds of missing indigenous women haven't gotten attention," he says. "I'm glad Gabby's case is getting work, but the Tribal community, in general, is asking, 'What about us?'"

Nona Blouin, Johnson's older sister, says it has been difficult not knowing what happened to her.

"If she can see this and hear us, please come home," Blouin said in a video for Tulalip TV. "And if she can't, I know she'll find a way to let us know where she's at."

Johnson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 lbs. She has a sunburst-type tattoo on her upper right arm and a birthmark on the back of her neck.

"If you've seen anything of our sister, even the smallest thing, maybe you thought you've seen her in a parking lot or a store, please call in and help us for the safe return of our sister," says Blouin.