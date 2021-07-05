Chrys Carvajal was outside of a party on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday when an apparent drive-by shooter fired upon him

National Guard Soldier, 19, Who Hoped to Become Police Officer, Is Shot Dead on Chicago Street

Chrys Carvajal dreamed of becoming a police officer in Chicago, but before reaching the age when he could enroll in the academy, the 19-year-old National Guard soldier was shot dead on the city's streets.

"He left the National Guard to come visit his family," his sister, Jennifer Ramirez, told reporters Sunday, reports NBC Chicago. "He was fighting for our country. He comes to Chicago, he gets killed in the streets of Chicago."

Police had no one in custody as of Sunday night.

Carvajal was attending a house party in the city's Northwest Side with his girlfriend before the shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. "At some point in the party he decided to step outside to go to his car," Ramirez said, according to WGN. "He was shot on his way to the car."

According to witnesses, two cars drove up, opened fire and then took off; a 911 caller reported a red 4-door sedan leaving the area, reports WLS.

Bullets struck Carvajal in the stomach and back. He was declared dead at a hospital

"By the time the EMTs got there, it was too late," Ramirez said. "He didn't have a pulse."

Carvajal, who had recently completed his basic training, was a private first class awaiting assignment to a transportation unit, the Illinois National Guard said in a statement. "Although he was new to the military," the statement said, "he took a sacred oath to protect both our state and nation. Our thoughts are with his loved ones after this sudden and terrible loss."

"He was all of life," Ramirez said. "He had a bright future in front of him."

Carvajal had long talked about becoming an officer with the Chicago Police Department, which allows recruits to enter the police academy at age 21. "Since he was little he thought it was something that he was capable of doing," said his sister.

A brother, Anthony Carvajal, said: "You took my brother, and now my daughter is going to grow up never knowing her uncle. All she's going to have is pictures."

"He told me, 'if I'm ever gone take care of my mom, take care of Brittany and Chrys and Anthony,'" said Ramirez, calling out the names of their siblings.