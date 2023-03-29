Ga. Dad Found Dead in Rolled-Up in Carpet Had Fentanyl in His System, Coroner's Report Says

Nathan Millard died from a drug cocktail of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol before his body was rolled up in a carpet and dumped in downtown Baton Rouge, a new coroner's report says.

Final toxicology from the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office showed the presence of all three drugs in the father-of-five's system, according to multiple local media outlets including ABC-6 and FOX-5 Atlanta. PEOPLE has contacted the Coroner's Office for comment.

The death of Millard, 42, has been ruled accidental and caused by the combined effects of the narcotics. An earlier coroner's report found no signs of external trauma.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Mr. Millard's family and friends," East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark said.

Millard's remains were discovered on March 6 wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a carpet. The married Georgia man had vanished on Feb. 22 after a night at a local bar while on a business trip.

On March 20, Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Derrick Perkins, 45, in connection with the disposal of Millard's body. Perkins was charged with "Unlawful Disposal of Remains, Obstruction of Justice, Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Failure to Seek Assistance," the police stated in the release.

Baton Rouge Police arrested Tiffany Ann Guidry on March 24 after receiving an anonymous tip. Guidry was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for alleged Unlawful Disposal of Human Remains, Prostitution and Failure to Seek Assistance.

A warrant for arrest for a third suspect, Tabbetha Barner, is still active. The warrant relates to the alleged unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

According to arrest documents cited by local outlet WBRZ, Perkins is accused of wrapping Millard's body in carpet and plastic and leaving it in the trunk of his car, where it was left for up to four days before the "odor got too bad." He is accused of using his Toyota sedan to transport the body to an empty lot on the 2900 block of the Scenic Highway.

The 42-year-old Covington man disappeared in the early hours of Feb. 23 after visiting Happy's Irish Pub on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge, according to a Facebook post from Texas EquuSearch, a non-profit organization that had been assisting law enforcement in the search.

His wife, Amber Millard, told WSB-TV that her husband vanished on what was supposed to be a brief business trip with a client for his company Advanced Construction, which is based in Conyers, Ga. They had been at a college basketball game together earlier that day.

Police documents cited by local news outlet BRProud allege that after leaving the bar, Millard was seen by witnesses at a nearby bus station and told an employee he was "looking for something to make me feel better." Investigators believe he met up with Perkins, an alleged drug dealer who goes by the street name "Stanka," the outlet reported.

PEOPLE has requested court documents regarding the arrest of Perkins.

