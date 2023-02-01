Nathan Chasing Horse's Mugshot Released by Authorities After Actor Arrested on Sex Assault Charges

The mugshot for Nathan Chasing Horse has been released by authorities a day after he was arrested on charges related to sexual assault, child abuse and sex trafficking.

In the photo, the Dances with Wolves actor, 46, stares into the camera, with a straight look on his face while wearing a white T-shirt and glasses. The image also documents the actor's spider neck tattoos as well as facial makings which appear to be temporary.

The actor, whose full name is Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, was taken into custody on Tuesday after Las Vegas Police raided and searched his home, according to Associated Press, which first broke the story.

Police originally received a tip-off about Chasing Horse's alleged crimes in October 2022, which kicked off the investigation, AP reported. The outlet added that there were also incidents pre-dating this that allegedly hinted at wrongdoing.

Chasing Horse was arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse, added AP.

A 50-page search warrant obtained by the outlet detailed that Chasing Horse was believed to be a leader of a cult known as "The Circle". It also alleged that he used his influence in Native American tribes across the U.S. as a healer and spiritual leader to abuse young victims.

According to the warrant, Chasing Horse had been known as the "Medicine Man" or "Holy Person" by his followers and they believed he could communicate with higher beings.

"Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions," the search warrant said, per AP.

At least six girls across states including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada — where Chasing Horse has resided — have been identified as alleged sexual assault victims by the Las Vegas Police. Some had been as young as 13 when the abuse took place, according to the search warrant.

The sexual assault allegations date back to 2000 and also include an incident where a 15-year-old girl was "gifted" by one of Chasing Horse's wives to him and where he married one girl after she turned 16, per AP.

The search warrant continued that he allegedly recorded some sexual assaults and took bribes from other men to arrange sexual encounters with victims.

Chasing Horse does not currently have an attorney publicly listed for comment.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.