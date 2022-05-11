Nathan Carman, 28, was arrested on Tuesday on charges related to allegedly murdering his mother, 54-year-old Linda Carman, in 2016

Vermont Son Allegedly Lured Mom on Fishing Trip, Killed Her, Then Sank Boat to Gain $7M Inheritance

Nathan Carman departs federal court, in Providence, R.I. Carman, who was found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank, has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Federal prosecutors allege a Vermont man murdered his mother during a fishing trip in an attempt to inherit his family's multi-million-dollar estate.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont, 28-year-old Nathan Carman was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the 2016 death of his 54-year-old mother, Linda Carman, on the high seas.

The release alleges that Nathan lured his mom out on a purported fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island, during which prosecutors believe he murdered her and then intentionally sunk his boat, named Chicken Pox.

Nathan spent eight days adrift at sea on a life raft before he was rescued by the crew of another vessel. Linda's body was never found.

According to federal court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Nathan faces one charge of murder, as well as three counts of mail fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

Nathan's "offense involved detailed planning over the course of many years, as well as deceit, deception and subterfuge," court documents state.

Prosecutors also believe that prior to his mother's death, Nathan fatally shot his grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013, and "sought to defraud the estate of his grandfather… its executor, the Chakalos Family Dynasty Trust, and its trustees," according to the court documents.

PEOPLE previously reported back in 2016 that Nathan was allegedly the last person to see his grandfather. The pair had dinner on Dec. 20, 2013. Chakalos was found dead in his home the next morning with three gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

However, Nathan has never been charged in connection with Chakalos' death.

At the time, Chakalos left behind an estate worth more than $29 million to his four adult daughters, including Nathan's mother, the AP reported.

As Linda's sole heir, Nathan was in line to receive about $7 million, according to the outlet.

Prosecutors allege Nathan fabricated stories to cover up both killings.

"During the cover-up, Carman misrepresented his involvement in and responsibility for those deaths to law enforcement, to his family, to those who made inquiries about the deaths and their circumstances, and to others who challenged his cover-up or challenged his rights to his grandfather's assets," documents read.

While prosecutors did not reveal how they believe Linda was killed, they've asked that Nathan remain in custody pending trial, contending that he poses a flight risk and is a danger to the community.

Nathan has been appointed public defenders Nathaniel T. Burris and Paul J. Van de Graaf in his case. The lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.