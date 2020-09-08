Natalie Jones vanished after she drove home from a July 4 party in Alabama, as authorities and her family desperately search for the mother-of-two

Ga. Mom Hasn't Been Seen Since Leaving July 4 Party: 'This Is Killing Me,' Her Mother Says

On the Fourth of July, young Georgia mom Natalie Jones drove to Jackson’s Gap, Alabama, about an hour or so away from her home in Corinth, to celebrate with friends.

The 27-year-old left the gathering around 10:30 p.m. or so, sending a text at 12:52 a.m. to one of her friends at the party saying, “I made it. Thanks,” Heard County Sheriff's Office Lt. Danny Boswell said.

Since then, the mother of two hasn’t been heard from as authorities — and her worried family — continue to search for her.

“Not knowing,” her mother Elaine Gordon told the Newnan Times-Herald. “This is killing me.”

Jones would never abandon her two young sons, 11 and 4, her sister, Jessica Bishop, told local station 11 Alive in July.

Jones’s 4-year-old misses his mother and has called his grandmother, saying, “’I want to talk to mama. Where’s mama at?’” Bishop told 11Alive. “It’s literally like she was just picked up out of nowhere and vanished."

Her disappearance has also left authorities baffled.

Image zoom Natalie Jones Heard County Sheriff’s Office

Although Jones had texted her friend that she’d “made it,” Boswell pointed out that “she didn’t say where she made it [to]. She just said, ‘I made it. Thanks.’ There were no further communications after that other than her receiving texts.”

Her phone last pinged on a cell tower at 5:15 a.m. on July 5 in Heard County – “in the opposite end of the county from her home,” he said.

On the night Jones vanished, she’d also been communicating with someone on social media and on apps, Boswell told the Times-Herald.

Authorities are trying to access records of those communications, he told the outlet.

Since Jones disappeared, police have conducted air and ground searches for her and the 2002 hot pink Chevy Cavalier she was driving, but have come up empty.

Image zoom Jones' Chevrolet Cavalier with Georgia license plate number RVE6177 Heard County Sheriff’s Office

“We have been following every lead we possibly could to try and locate her,” Boswell said. “How does a person in a hot pink car come up missing? It has me perplexed. A pink car doesn’t disappear that easily. If we can find the car we can find her.”

Jones's family and friends have driven from Corinth to the location of the party several times, Gordon told the Times-Herald.

They rode “motorcycles down the roads eight hours at a time,” she told the outlet. “We flew drones and everything.”

Like other family members, Gordon just wants Jones back home. “I just want to hear her voice,” she told the Times-Herald. “I want her to see my face and hold her arms out.”

Jones is 5 feet 3 inches and about 130 lbs., with brown hair and blond highlights. She has multiple tattoos, including a tattoo on her left wrist that says "Isaac" and one on her right wrist that says "Trent."

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a pink-and-white striped top and white shorts, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff's office and GBI did not immediately return PEOPLE's calls for comment.

Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.