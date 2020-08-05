Ga. Mother of 2 Left Friend's Fourth of July Party in Another State -- and Hasn't Been Seen Since

A Georgia mom who disappeared over the Fourth of July weekend is still missing, and her family is desperate for answers.

Natalie Jones, 27, drove her bright-pink 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with a blue stripe from her home in Heard County, Georgia, to Jackson's Gap, Alabama, to celebrate the holiday with friends last month.

She was last seen around midnight on July 5. Police said her phone last pinged in Heard County.

"According to her phone records, she actually made it into Heard County," Heard County Sheriff's Office Lt. Danny Boswell told FOX5. "Like I've been telling people, you could be having a conversation with someone and have your phone die on you, so you don't know where she drove to."

“We just want her home and we love her and this is hard,” Jones’ sister, Jessica Bishop, told WRBL.

Image zoom Jones' Chevrolet Cavalier with Georgia license plate number RVE6177 Heard County Sheriff’s Office

Bishop said her family has not stopped looking for her.

“What we’ve done as a family is just hours on the road, driving the route she may have taken, going down dirty roads in Franklin," she said. "We’ve just done a lot of driving.”

Bishop said her sister would never intentionally disappear and leave her children behind.

“She’s always on social media posting pictures,” she told 11Alive. “She always will either take her children or will tell her children where she’s going. She’ll let one of us know where she’s going.”

Image zoom Natalie Jones Heard County Sheriff’s Office

Jones is 5′3" and about 130 pounds, with brown hair and blond highlights. She has multiple tattoos, including a tattoo on her left wrist that says Isaac and one on her right wrist that says Trent.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a pink-and-white striped top and white shorts, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

