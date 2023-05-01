Inside the Bizarre Tale of Natalia Grace, Adopted from Ukraine: Is She a Child or an Adult 'Sociopath?'

The case is examined in a docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, debuting across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, May 29, airing nightly from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT

By Christine Pelisek
Published on May 1, 2023 11:52 AM
natalia barnett
Natalia Grace.

Natalia Grace, an orphan from the Ukraine, was adopted in 2010 by an Indiana couple.

Michael and Kristine Barnett believed they were adopting a 6-year-old girl. But soon, they became suspicious of her age, leading to a bombshell claim: that Natalia, who has a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal, was merely posing as a child — and was really an adult woman with sinister intentions.

The strange case is the subject of a new docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, debuting across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, May 29, airing nightly from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

The docuseries features exclusive interviews with the Barnetts as well as members of Natalia's adoptive family, as well as never-before-seen footage.

The Barnetts claimed Natalia tried to harm them and their biological children. Natalia was accused of trying to poison Kristine's coffee and kill her by dragging her towards an electric fence. Natalia was also accused of placing clear thumb tacks on the stairs face up so that they would step on them.

Michael Barnett told Good Morning America that doctors allegedly treating Natalia told them "this person is a sociopath. This person is a con artist. You are all in danger."

michael barnett, kristine barnett
Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In 2012, two years after Natalia was adopted by the Barnetts, the couple petitioned Marion County Probate Court to have her age legally changed to 22, changing her birth year from 2003 to 1989.

The following year, the couple moved with their three sons to Canada without her, leaving her alone in an apartment in Lafayette.

The Barnetts, who later divorced, were charged with neglect of a dependent. Prosecutors couldn't charge the couple with neglect of a child because of Natalie's court-ordered age change.

Natalia testified during Michael's trial saying that she didn't want to live in Lafayette.

"I wanted to be with the Barnetts," she said, the Lafayette Journal & Courier reported. "I wanted to live with them."

Michael was found not guilty of three counts of neglect and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent in 2022, the Associated Press reported.

In March, charges against Kristina were dropped, according to WTHR.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace airs across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, May 29, airing nightly from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Related Articles
Colby Ryan. Dateline NBC; Tylee Ryan http://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1376727/1/screen CR: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Lori Vallow Daybell's Son Cries on Witness Stand as Photo of Slain Tylee Ryan Is Shown: 'That's My Sister'
Subway Spokesman Appeal, Indianapolis, USA
'Catching a Monster': New ID Docuseries Chronicles Rise and Fall of Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle
JARED FOGLE'S ARREST
Jared Fogle Boasted About Sexually Abusing Minors in Thailand: 'We Can Get Whatever Age We Want'
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow's Former In-Laws Might Be Barred from Murder Trial: 'We Continue to Be Victimized'
Authorities Searching for Missing Ind. Teen Who May Be in 'Extreme Danger' Scottie Morris
Mom of Missing Indiana Teen Speaks Out as Search Continues: 'I Want You to Come Home'
Ivy Breeze Allen
Parents Charged in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl with Autism Who Drowned in Lake
Subway Spokesman Appeal, Indianapolis, USA
2 Sisters Who Were Victimized by Disgraced Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle Share Their Story: 'He's a Monster'
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
'Death by Fame' Goes Inside the Murder of Sex Therapist Amie Harwick, Who Was Once Engaged to Drew Carey
Footage from a neighbour’s Ring doorbell cam of the youngster holding the pistol in Beech Grove, Indiana
Indiana Man Arrested After Video Shows His Toddler Son Waving Gun Outside Apartment
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
New '20/20' Episode Examines Shocking Murders of 4 University of Idaho Students
Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit in Beverly Hills Municipal Court where their attorneys delayed making pleas on behalf of the brothers who are suspected in the murders of their millionaire parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez, March 12, 1990.
Back to the '90s: ID Specials Reexamine Decade that Launched True Crime Craze
AJ Armstrong, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo to Appear in Only 8 Eps of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Signs On for New Hulu Series
Amber Robertson; Amiah Robertson
Ind. Baby Vanished 3 Years Ago — Now Mom Is Arrested, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Co-Defendant in the Case
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALAN BERNER/AP/Shutterstock (10705642a) FILE - In this Feb. 6 1998, file photo Mary Kay LeTourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle. Vili Fualaau who married his former sixth-grade teacher, LeTourneau, after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her. King County court records show 33-year-old Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Letourneau on May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Berner, Pool. File) Mary Kay Letourneau - 06 Feb 1998; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Gorry/AP/Shutterstock (12461000a) Rep. John G. Schmitz (R-Calif.) who lost his re-election bid in the primaries, tells a Capitol Hill news conference, that he will seek the presidential nomination at the American Party's convention in Louisville, Kent Schmitz Presidential Aspirations, Washington, United States - 02 Aug 1972
Mary Kay Letourneau Was 'Devastated' When Politician Father Was Caught Fathering Children with Student: Doc
THE PRICE OF GLEE KEY ART: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o_oSqJ7fd7IdSTeI7r9h_SWIDx9_f1MC/view?usp=sharing
'The Price of Glee' Exposes 'Poisonous' Side of Fame After 3 Stars' Deaths: 'There's Still Someone to Blame'