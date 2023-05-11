Natalee Holloway Case: Dutch Suspect Faces Extradition to U.S. Over Fraud Charges

The longtime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway will be temporarily extradited to the U.S. in connection with charges that he tried to extort her mother, according to multiple reports.

The Peruvian government has approved the transfer of Joran van der Sloot, who is the prime suspect in Holloway's disappearance, according to the Associated Press.

Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for the 2010 killing of 21-year-old Stephany Flores in Peru. That killing took place exactly five years to the day — May 30, 2005 — that Holloway went missing, per the AP.

The 18-year-old Birmingham, Ala., high school senior was on a class trip to Aruba when she disappeared. Holloway was declared dead in 2012, but authorities have never found her body.

Van der Sloot, 35, has long been a suspect in the crime.

The subject of true crime podcasts and documentaries in the years since, the Dutch citizen was indicted by an Alabama grand jury around the same time as his arrest for Flores' murder for allegedly trying to extort Holloway's mother, Beth Holloway, according to The New York Times.

Family photo/AP Photo

Van der Sloot allegedly tried to extort $250,000 from the Holloway family in exchange for leading them to the location of her body. Authorities said he had allegedly accepted $25,000 during an FBI sting operation, The Times reported.

Peru's U.S. ambassador, Gustavo Meza-Cuadra said in a statement via The Times that he hopes the extradition brings "peace" to the Holloway family.

"We hope that this action will enable a process that will help to bring peace to Mrs. Holloway and to her family, who are grieving in the same way that the Flores family in Peru is grieving for the loss of their daughter, Stephany," Meza-Cuadra said.

Natalee's mother also released a statement regarding van der Sloot's extradition.

"She would be 36 years old now," Beth Holloway said about her daughter. "It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."