Nashville Police Say Training 'Kicked in' amid Horror of School Shooting: 'Just Wanted to Save Kids'

Three 9-year-old students and three staff members were killed during the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 11:51 AM
Officer Rex Engelbert talks about responding to the Covenant School shooting during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Sitting next to him are two other officers who were part of the response are sitting with him, Detective Sergeant Jeff Mathes, center, and Detective Michael Collazo.
Officer Rex Engelbert . Photo: Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK

Three Nashville police officers who were first to respond to last week's school shooting are speaking out for the first time about the horror.

A 28-year-old shooter opened fire at the Covenant School on March 27, killing three staff members and three 9-year-old students.

"Last Monday was a day that we all hope we'd never see anywhere, and especially here in Nashville," Police Chief John Drake said at a press conference Tuesday shared by CBS News, before the responding officers spoke at the Metro Nashville Police Department headquarters.

Detective Sgt. Jeff Mathes, Detective Michael Collazo and officer Rex Engelbert spoke about how they stopped the shooter and evacuated the school.

2 Hero Officers Confronted, Fatally Shot Nashville School Shooter
Metro Nashville police officers Rex Engelbert (left), and Michael Collazo. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Mathes and Englebert entered the school together and were clearing rooms on the first floor, when they heard gunfire on the second floor.

"The smell of gunpowder was in the air," Mathes recalled.

"All of us stepped over a victim," he continued. "I, to this day, do not know how I did that morally. But training is what kicked in."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Collazo was also clearing rooms on the first floor when he rushed upstairs after hearing gunshots.

"That's when everything kind of kicked into overdrive for us," he said.

As the three officers moved toward the sound of the gunfire, Collazo saw that Engelbert had a scope on his rifle.

The Covenant School shooting
Shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Jonathan Mattise/AP/Shutterstock

"Not knowing where the shooter was and the distance that we would possibly encounter with the shooter, [I] asked Officer Rex [Engelbert] to push forward for us," Collazo remembered on Tuesday. "Which he did without hesitation."

After Engelbert moved to the front, he fired multiple rounds when he saw the shooter near a window. As the other officers moved closer, Collazo also opened fire.

"Suspect down, suspect down," Collazo said.

RELATED VIDEO: School Maps and Additional Weapons Found at Home of Nashville Shooter

Once the shooter was dead, the officers turned their attention to those who had been shot.

"It clicked for every officer that was on scene that it was time to start trying to render aid to the victims and trying to evacuate the school," Collazo explained.

After Collazo finished talking about his experience at the press conference, Drake returned to the podium to praise the officers.

"Those officers immediately went in," he said. "They just wanted to save kids."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVwpKXj_RE/?hl=en melissajoanhart's profile picture Verified Prayers today, Action tomorrow. This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story. 7h
Melissa Joan Hart Tearfully Shares That She Helped Kindergartners 'Trying to Escape' Nashville School Shooting
2 Hero Officers Confronted, Fatally Shot Nashville School Shooter
2 Hero Officers Confronted, Fatally Shot Nashville School Shooter
The Covenant School shooting
Victims of Nashville School Shooting Identified, Including 3 9-Year-Old Children
The Covenant School shooting
School Maps and Additional Weapons Found at Home of Nashville Shooter
https://www.thecovenantschool.com/welcome/Dr. Katherine KoonceHead of School
Nashville School Leader Ran Towards Shooter to Protect Kids, Says Local Official
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wade Payne/AP/Shutterstock (13850732v) Singer Sheryl Crow performs during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School school shooting, in Nashville, Tenn School Shooting, Nashville, United States - 29 Mar 2023
Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow Attend Vigil Remembering the Victims of Nashville School Shooting
Mike Hill https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=454550401384645&set=a.101566233349732
Beloved Custodian, 61, Worked at Nashville School for 13 Years Before Being Killed in Shooting
The Covenant School shooting
Nashville School Shooter Identified in Attack that Killed 6 People, Including 3 Children
The Covenant School shooting
Nashville Shooter Legally Bought 7 Guns Despite Being Treated for 'Emotional Disorder,' Hid Them from Parents
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10157784598869695&set=a.433699694694 Chad Scruggs (Father) Hallie Scruggs (Victim)
Covenant School Church Pastor's Daughter, 9, Among 6 Victims Who Died in Nashville School Shooting
nashville mass shooting
3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School After 28-Year-Old Shooter Opens Fire; Shooter Also Dead
Hannah McDonald
Nashville TV Reporter Covering School Shooting Reveals Her 'Angel' Mother-in-Law Survived the Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4So52xcHTRQ
Nashville TV Reporter Reveals She's a School Shooting Survivor: 'Can't Even Describe It'
https://www.thecovenantschool.com/welcome/Dr. Katherine KoonceHead of School
Nashville School Shooting Claims the Life of Covenant School Leader: 'She Was a Beautiful Person'
The Covenant School shooting
Nashville Shooter Sent Alarming Messages to Ex-Teammate. Then Teammate Called Cops, Was Put on Hold During Attack
Shawn Johnson/Instagram
Shawn Johnson Reveals Her Children's School Was on Lockdown amid Nashville Shooting: 'Today Changed Me'