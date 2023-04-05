Nashville Police Say Training 'Kicked in' amid Horror of School Shooting: 'Just Wanted to Save Kids'

Three Nashville police officers who were first to respond to last week's school shooting are speaking out for the first time about the horror.

A 28-year-old shooter opened fire at the Covenant School on March 27, killing three staff members and three 9-year-old students.

"Last Monday was a day that we all hope we'd never see anywhere, and especially here in Nashville," Police Chief John Drake said at a press conference Tuesday shared by CBS News, before the responding officers spoke at the Metro Nashville Police Department headquarters.

Detective Sgt. Jeff Mathes, Detective Michael Collazo and officer Rex Engelbert spoke about how they stopped the shooter and evacuated the school.

Metro Nashville police officers Rex Engelbert (left), and Michael Collazo. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Mathes and Englebert entered the school together and were clearing rooms on the first floor, when they heard gunfire on the second floor.

"The smell of gunpowder was in the air," Mathes recalled.

"All of us stepped over a victim," he continued. "I, to this day, do not know how I did that morally. But training is what kicked in."

Collazo was also clearing rooms on the first floor when he rushed upstairs after hearing gunshots.

"That's when everything kind of kicked into overdrive for us," he said.

As the three officers moved toward the sound of the gunfire, Collazo saw that Engelbert had a scope on his rifle.

Shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Jonathan Mattise/AP/Shutterstock

"Not knowing where the shooter was and the distance that we would possibly encounter with the shooter, [I] asked Officer Rex [Engelbert] to push forward for us," Collazo remembered on Tuesday. "Which he did without hesitation."

After Engelbert moved to the front, he fired multiple rounds when he saw the shooter near a window. As the other officers moved closer, Collazo also opened fire.

"Suspect down, suspect down," Collazo said.

Once the shooter was dead, the officers turned their attention to those who had been shot.

"It clicked for every officer that was on scene that it was time to start trying to render aid to the victims and trying to evacuate the school," Collazo explained.

After Collazo finished talking about his experience at the press conference, Drake returned to the podium to praise the officers.

"Those officers immediately went in," he said. "They just wanted to save kids."