Multiple Victims Reported After School Shooting in Nashville, Shooter Dead

Multiple victims have been reported during a school shooting at a private school in Nashville, and the shooter is dead.

"We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene," the Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter.

The city's police department wrote on Twitter that the shooter was engaged by Nashville police and is now dead.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school for preschool through sixth grade students. According to its website, it was founded in 2001 by the Covenant Presbyterian Church, and the average enrollment is 195-210.

No further details have been confirmed by officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.