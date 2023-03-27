Multiple Victims Reported After School Shooting in Nashville, Shooter Dead

The shooter is dead after being engaged by police officers

By Greg Hanlon
and
Published on March 27, 2023 12:08 PM
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Multiple victims have been reported during a school shooting at a private school in Nashville, and the shooter is dead.

"We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene," the Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter.

The city's police department wrote on Twitter that the shooter was engaged by Nashville police and is now dead.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school for preschool through sixth grade students. According to its website, it was founded in 2001 by the Covenant Presbyterian Church, and the average enrollment is 195-210.

No further details have been confirmed by officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

