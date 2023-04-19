Following Nashville School Shooting, Advocates Form 'Human Chain' Calling for Gun Violence Prevention

On the heels of the Covenant School mass shooting that killed six people, advocates urged lawmakers to take action

By
and Amy Eskind
Published on April 19, 2023 04:18 PM
Image: The end point of Linking Arms for Change in Nashville on Union Street and onto Legislative Plaza in front of the Tennessee State Capitol. Linking Arms for Change: Organized by Voices for a Safer Tennessee, yesterday in Nashville over 9,000 people of all ages linked arms from 5:15pm to 5:45pm for 3 miles from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to the Tennessee State Capitol asking for common sense gun safety laws following The Covenant School shooting on March 27, 2023 where 6 were killed, including 3 nine year old 3rd grade students. Nashville, TN. April 18, 2023. Linking Arms for Change in Nashville, Tennesse State Capitol, Nashville, TN, USA - 18 Apr 2023
Linking Arms for Change in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Ray Di Pietro/Shutterstock

On the heels of the fatal mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people at a Nashville school, advocates are once again pushing for gun reform.

On Tuesday, Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a non-partisan gun safety coalition, organized a three-mile "human chain" — formed by people joining hands and linking arms — in the streets of Nashville to demand gun safety legislation. The chain extended from the children's hospital, where the elementary school victims were taken, to the state Capitol, where gun restrictions have been loosened in recent years.

"It's really hard in a place like Tennessee where partisan politics are seemingly everywhere and intractable," parent Quin Evans Segall tells PEOPLE. "People seem to really agree on this and are willing to do what it takes to show that we can come together and actually make positive change."

More than 400 people held hands or linked arms to form a massive circle on Market Square on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 to advocate for safer gun laws. The event was organized by Voices for a Safer Tennessee. Gun Law Demonstration
Voices for a Safer Tennessee. Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Thousands of supporters showed up three weeks after the March 27 massacre at the Covenant School, a private Christian school. Three children and three adults were killed in the attack.

"The culture of Nashville is one that when anything happens that is awful or tragic, people show up," notes Segall. "What we're seeing now is just Nashville and Tennessee being what they are at their best."

The Covenant School mass shooter was a former student. Killed in the attack were Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Top Row, L-R: Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak Bottom Row, L-R: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs.
Top Row, L-R: Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak Bottom Row, L-R: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs. The Covenant School; Facebook (4)

The trauma has united the Nashville community, says Mayor John Cooper in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I am delighted by the grassroots organizing and energy we're seeing in Nashville for common sense laws that will keep people safe, including the thousands linking arms to show their support today," says Cooper.

"We must do more to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a risk to themselves and others. The time to turn our grief and sympathy into action is right now," he says.

Cooper has been outspoken in the push for gun violence prevention.

On Wednesday, he and three other Tennessee mayors wrote a letter to Governor Bill Lee recommending strict policy changes to curb gun violence, including requiring background checks for all gun purchases.

