School Maps and Additional Weapons Found at Home of Nashville Shooter

Audrey Hale opened fire inside The Covenant School, killing six innocent people, including three children

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 08:28 AM
The Covenant School shooting
Shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Photo: Jonathan Mattise/AP/Shutterstock

Additional weapons and maps of The Covenant School have been found at the home of Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old identified as the shooter in Monday's mass shooting in Nashville that killed six people.

A search of the assailant's Brightwood Avenue home in Belmont-Hillsboro "resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun, and other evidence," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department stated in a release Monday.

Police also revealed they recovered writings from the home that revealed the attack was "calculated and planned." This included diagrams "drawn of the school in detail" that appeared to include entry and exit points and surveillance, the release added.

"We have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this day, the actual incident," Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference, per NBC News. "We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place."

The Covenant School shooting
Shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, USA. HAMILTON MATTHEW MASTERS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The authorities also said detectives found additional material written by the shooter in the Honda Fit that was driven to the school, according to the police department's Twitter.

Prior to naming the assailant, who once attended the school, police identified the innocent victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Don Aaron, the Nashville Police Department spokesman, said the shooter entered The Covenant School through the side entrance before opening fire. The shooter was engaged on the second floor of the building by two police officers who responded to a 10:13 a.m. call, and died at the scene by 10:27 a.m., Aaron continued.

https://twitter.com/CovenantKnights/status/720708443322085378 The Covenant School @CovenantKnights Read about our new Head of School, Dr. Katherine Koonce, in her own words. We are excited! http://bit.ly/1TUioaH
Dr. Katherine Koonce. The Covenant School

Aaron added there were no other gunshot victims in the tragedy, although a police officer was injured by broken glass. The shooter also had a pistol and two "assault-type rifles," Aaron confirmed.

The gender of the assailant is unclear. Police initially referred to the shooter as a female, and then said the assailant identifies as transgender. CNN reports a police spokesperson told the station Hale used male pronouns on a social media profile.

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School Shooting

Koonce, the head of The Covenant School, is remembered as a good friend and passionate educator.

Diane Button told PEOPLE she met the educator when her 8-year-old daughter started at Christ Presbyterian Academy, where Koonce worked before moving to the Covenant School.

"Katherine was as solid as a friend could be," Button said. "Her faith was her foundation. Her family was her greatest love, yet she always wanted to work and give back so other families and children could also feel loved and cared for."

According to statistics from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot, regardless of the number of fatalities, there were 128 mass shootings across the U.S. in 2023 as of Monday morning.

.

