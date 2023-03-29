Nashville School Leader Ran Towards Shooter to Protect Kids, Says Local Official

The head of the Nashville school targeted by a mass shooter ran towards the gunfire to try and protect her students, a local council member has said.

Dr. Katherine Koonce,the leader of The Covenant School, was killed when a 28-year-old former student armed with two "assault-type rifles" and one pistol opened fire inside the private school on Monday morning. Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, and custodian Mike Hill, 61 were also murdered.

Russ Pulley, a member of the Nashville city council and a former FBI agent, said Koonce, 60, and the rest of the school staff acted heroically in the face of the senseless violence.

"The headmaster, Dr. Koonce, upon hearing the first shots, ran towards the danger. She also made sure the school was prepared with active shooter training and protocols. Those actions saved countless lives," Pulley said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Our police officers arrived on the scene, entered the school with an active shooter, located and neutralized the shooter all within 14 minutes of the initial call," Pulley said, adding that he was "grateful for the heroic efforts of the school staff and our police department."

Top Row, L-R: Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak Bottom Row, L-R: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs. The Covenant School; Facebook (4)

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lose loved ones and the entire Covenant School community as they deal with this terrible tragedy," he said.

The shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, entered The Covenant School by shooting through a glass door before killing six people. Two police officers responding to the scene shot and killed Hale on the second floor of the building, Nashville authorities confirmed.

Additional weapons and maps of The Covenant School were found at Hale's Brightwood Avenue home, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department stated in a release Monday.

Police also revealed they recovered writings from the home that revealed the attack was "calculated and planned." This included diagrams "drawn of the school in detail" that appeared to include entry and exit points and surveillance, the release added.

Shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Jonathan Mattise/AP/Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hale was a former student of the religious school, which Koonce has been the headmaster of since April 2016.

Diane Button told PEOPLE she met Koonce when her 8-year-old daughter started at Christ Presbyterian Academy, where Koonce worked before moving to The Covenant School.

"Katherine was as solid as a friend could be," Button said. "Her faith was her foundation. Her family was her greatest love, yet she always wanted to work and give back so other families and children could also feel loved and cared for."

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock

Prior to her start at the school, Koonce served as the Director of Learning Services and Academic Dean at Nashville's Christ Presbyterian Academy. According to her LinkedIn profile, she received her doctorate degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in 2015.

"At The Covenant School, we are about more than simply educating our students — we are participating in the miracle of their development and seeing them transform into who they will be," reads a letter written by Koonce found on the school's website. "Impactful teaching methods and programs, daily all-school chapel, and school-wide service-learning are the backdrop for the real work — helping children become who God intends them to be."

According to statistics from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot, regardless of the number of fatalities, there were 128 mass shootings across the U.S. in 2023 as of Monday morning.

How to help

You can donate to the families of the victims through The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. ViVE and VictimsFirst have also created GoFundMe pages for donations. Both fundraisers are verified.