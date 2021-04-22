Paris Clark-Wilcox was found unresponsive and not breathing at her mother's Antioch home back in July

Nashville Mom Charged with Murder after Her Toddler Dies of Fentanyl Intoxication

More than eight months after her 3-year-old daughter died from acute fentanyl intoxication, authorities in Nashville have charged Prestina Clark-Wilcox with the child's murder.

PEOPLE confirms the 24-year-old mother surrendered to police after a grand jury returned a first-degree murder indictment against her. Grand jurors also charged her with aggravated child neglect and aggravated child endangerment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The charges were announced on Wednesday.

Paris Clark-Wilcox was found unresponsive and not breathing at her mother's Antioch home back in July, according to a statement from Nashville Metro Police.

Clark-Wilcox and her boyfriend transported Paris to a Smyrna hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

"The investigation, led by Youth Services Detective John Grubbs, determined that Prestina Clark-Wilcox was addicted to illegal drugs," reads the statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"A small plastic bag containing a white rock that tested positive for cocaine was found in Prestina Clark-Wilcox's bed when officers arrived to check the home after Paris' death," the statement continues. "It is believed that the child ingested her mother's illegal drugs."

Clark-Wilcox is being held on $250,000 bond.