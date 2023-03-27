Nashville School Shooter Identified in Attack that Killed 6 People, Including 3 Children

Audrey Hale opened fire inside The Covenant School, killing six innocent people, including three children

By
Published on March 27, 2023 05:54 PM
The Covenant School shooting
Photo: Jonathan Mattise/AP/Shutterstock

The shooter in Monday's mass shooting in Nashville has been identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old who once attended The Covenant School, where the shooting that killed six innocent people took place.

Nashville police announced the news at a Monday press conference.

Prior to identifying Hale, police announced that the victims were Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Don Aaron, the Nashville Police Department spokesman, said the shooter entered The Covenant School through the side entrance before opening fire. The shooter was engaged on the second floor of the building by two police officers who responded to a 10:13 a.m. call, and died at the scene, Aaron said.

Aaron added there are no other gunshot victims, but a police officer was injured by broken glass.

The shooter had two "assault-type rifles" and one pistol, said Aaron, adding that the shooter was dead by 10:27 a.m.

According to its website, The Covenant School was founded in 2001 by the Covenant Presbyterian Church, and the average enrollment is 195-210.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to statistics from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot, regardless of the number of fatalities, there were 128 mass shootings in 2023 as of Monday morning.

Related Articles
The Covenant School shooting
Victims of Nashville School Shooting Identified, Including 3 9-Year-Old Children
Hannah McDonald
Nashville TV Reporter Covering School Shooting Reveals Her 'Angel' Mother-in-Law Survived the Attack
Jashawn Poirier
Student Killed During Texas High School Shooting ID'd by Family as 16-Year-Old Ja'Shawn Poirier
Visalia, CaliforniaJan. 17, 2023Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux holds a press conference in Vasalia, California on Jan. 17, 2023 regarding the shooting of six people in Goshen, CA. A poster of the victims of the Goshen homicides is displayed at the press conference. Six people were killed at a home in Goshen, California over the MLK holiday weekend. Tulare County sheriff deputies stand guard outside the property on Harvest Ave., blocked off with yellow tape, in Goshen on Jan. 17, 2023. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
2 Arrested in California Shooting That Killed 6, Including 10-Month-Old Baby
Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner; https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=584493987058227&set=pcb.584502773724015 Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old sophomore at Michigan State University, during her Grosse Pointe North High School prom in 2021. © Provided by the Anderson family; Alexandria Alex Verner, a junior at Michigan State University who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. Provided By Clawson Public Schools
Victims of Michigan State Mass Shooting Identified: 'We Are Grieving Together'
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early, in East Lansing, Mich.
Mich. State Mass Shooting Survivor Also Lived Through Sandy Hook Massacre: 'We Need Action'
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late, in East Lansing, Mich
Suspect in Mich. State Mass Shooting ID'd, Caller's Tip Led Police to Him
Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner; https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=584493987058227&set=pcb.584502773724015 Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old sophomore at Michigan State University, during her Grosse Pointe North High School prom in 2021. © Provided by the Anderson family; Alexandria Alex Verner, a junior at Michigan State University who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. Provided By Clawson Public Schools
'Our Spartan Hearts Are Broken': Remembering the 3 Michigan State Students Killed in Monday's Mass Shooting
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
Shooting at Louisiana nightclub that wounded 12 was ‘targeted attack’
12 People Injured in 'Targeted' Louisiana Nightclub Shooting: 'Not a Random Act of Violence'
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
Chesapeake Mass Shooter Identified as 31-Year-Old Walmart Employee
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3256169498029130
6 Dead, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, in Shooting at California Home: 'Horrific Massacre'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
Eyewitnesses Describe Terror, Chaos of Chesapeake Mass Shooting by Walmart Employee
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
7 Dead, Including Suspect, in Virginia Walmart Shooting After Employee Opens Fire