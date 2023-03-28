'We Are Grieving Tremendous Loss': Here's What We Know About the Nashville School Shooting Victims

Three children and three adults were killed during a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday after a 28-year-old former student opened fire inside the building.

Nashville authorities have confirmed that the shooter gained entrance to the Covenant School by shooting through a glass door before killing six people. Two police officers responding to a 10:13 a.m. call engaged the shooter on the second floor of the building, killing the assailant.

"Our community is heartbroken," the Covenant School said in a statement emailed to PEOPLE. "We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff, and beginning the process of healing."

Here's what we know about the victims:

Hallie Scruggs, 9

Chad Scruggs, left, and Hallie Scruggs in 2019. Facebook

Hallie Scruggs is the daughter of Chad Scruggs, the senior pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church, which is affiliated with the school.

Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas, where Chad Scruggs used to be the associate pastor, confirmed Hallie's death in a statement to PEOPLE: "We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie," PCPC Senior Pastor Mark Davis said in the statement.

"We are heartbroken," Chad told ABC News in a statement. "Through tears we trust that she is in the arms of Jesus who will raise her to life once again."

Chad described his daughter to the network as "such a gift."

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Evelyn Dieckhaus.

Evelyn Dieckhaus was a third grade student at the school, according to The Tennessean. She has one sister, a fifth grader, who said, "I don't want to be an only child" during a vigil held at a local church on Monday evening, the outlet reports.

"Our hearts are completely broken," the Dieckhaus family said in a statement, KMOV reporter Paige Hulsey reports. "We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve."

William Kinney, 9

William Kinney was also a student at the Covenant School, The Tennessean reports.

Katherine Koonce, 60

Dr. Katherine Koonce. The Covenant School

The head of the Covenant School, Dr. Katherine Koonce, was also killed Monday morning.

Diane Button told PEOPLE she met Koonce when her 8-year-old daughter started at Christ Presbyterian Academy, where Koonce worked before moving to the Covenant School.

"Katherine was as solid as a friend could be," Button said. "Her faith was her foundation. Her family was her greatest love, yet she always wanted to work and give back so other families and children could also feel loved and cared for."

Prior to her start at the school, Koonce served as the Director of Learning Services and Academic Dean at Nashville's Christ Presbyterian Academy. According to her LinkedIn profile, she received her doctorate degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in 2015.

Koonce was announced as The Covenant School's new Head of School in April 2016.

Mike Hill, 61

Mike Hill. Facebook

Mike Hill was a beloved custodian at the school and had worked at the Covenant School for more than 13 years, according to a friend.

Tim Dunavant, a former employee of the Covenant church and school and a pastor at Hartsville First United Methodist Church in Tennessee, said in a Facebook post that he had hired Hill.

"I don't know the details yet. But I have a feeling, when it all comes out, Mike's sacrifice saved lives," Dunavant wrote. "I have nothing factual to base that upon. I just know what kind of guy he was. And I know he's the kind of guy that would do that. Goodbye Mike, I'm going to miss those encouraging texts out of the blue from you."

Cynthia Peak, 61

Cynthia Peak. Facebook

Cynthia "Cindy" Broyles Peak was a substitute teacher at the school, according to Nashville authorities.

Chuck Owen described her as a "lifelong friend" in a Facebook post. Owen said Peak lived in Leesville, La., as a child and became fast friends with his sister, Mae.

"She and my sister were the closest of friends growing up and it seems like Cindy was around for all of my childhood," Owen wrote.

Owen said when Mae died, he remembered seeing Cindy first, writing that "she was right here to grieve her old friend."

"Cindy was a devout servant and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ," Owen continued. "She told me that she got saved in college and that God's love changed her life. I grieve through tears as I write these words, but I know Cindy is in Heaven with her father, Dr. Bill Broyles, her mother, Nell Broyles, and her oldest sister, Diane. I also can take solace that she and my sister are once again holding hands and smiling."

According to Owen, Peak is survived by her husband, daughter and two sons. "Her family is beautiful," he wrote.

How to help

You can donate to the families of the victims through the The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. ViVE and VictimsFirst have also created GoFundMe pages for donations. Both fundraisers are verified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

* With reporting by Caitlin Keating