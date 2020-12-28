The motive remains unclear, according to the FBI

Man Who Set off Nashville Bomb in Parked RV Identified as IT Specialist

Authorities have identified the man behind the Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville that left three injured while damaging several buildings.

Late Sunday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released the results of forensic testing on human remains recovered at the blast site.

"DNA examinations of tissue samples by both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, were consistent to those of Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, of Antioch, Tennessee," reads a statement from the FBI.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was able to locate and recover the RV's vehicle identification number. "That information, along with crucial tips from the public, led to the home of the suspect in Antioch," reads the release.

At this point, a motive for the bombing remains unclear, states the FBI.

The New York Times is reporting that Warner worked as an information technology specialist, who would visit offices in the area to fix computers.

Google Street View images from May 2019 showed the Thor Motor Coach Chateau RV used in the blast in Warner's backyard.

According to the Times, Warner recently told his ex-girlfriend he was dying of cancer, and gave her his car. He also signed over the deed to his home.

Steve Fridrich, one of Warner's clients, told the Times he received an email from the IT specialist three weeks ago, announcing his retirement.

"He's a nice guy, and this seems uncharacteristic of the Tony we know," Fridrich wrote in a text message. "He was very professional and knew his stuff."

Investigators said the RV was parked on Nashville's Second Avenue North at around 1:22 a.m. The explosives-laden vehicle was outfitted with a speaker that played the classic 1964 Petula Clark song "Downtown."

Hours later, police responding to erroneous reports of a shooting heard a warning from the RV to clear the area. Police then moved to get people out of nearby hotels and residents out of their apartments.

The explosion happened just before dawn. Warner, police said, was the sole casualty.