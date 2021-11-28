Among the dead are two brothers, identified as 18-year-old Zacquez Sherrell and 15-year-old Tavarius Sherrell, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

2 Brothers Dead, 4 More Injured Following Mass Shooting at Nashville Apartment: 'So Many People Hurt'

Three people died and four others were wounded following a mass shooting at a Nashville, Tenn., apartment on Friday.

Among the dead are two brothers, identified as 18-year-old Zacquez Sherrell and 15-year-old Tavarius Sherrell, according to a press release issued by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Convicted robber Christian Akail Johnson, 29, who police identified as one of the suspects, was also shot to death.

The night after Thanksgiving, police said Johnson and another suspect — both armed — knocked on the Torbett Street apartment before entering. The events that unfolded following their entry remain under investigation, but neighbors told WKRN they heard the sound of rapid gunfire.

"You hear pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow. It was so many people hurt that the ambulance had to try to find a way to turn around and get off the street," witness Marie Cheek recalled. "It was sad."

The Sherrell boys' mother, 40, two sisters, 16 and 20, and brother, 13, were also shot, though they suffered from non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Cheek described the family of six as "innocent."

"You know, you're sitting there watching the game the day after Thanksgiving, you don't know what's going to happen next. And the way they were bringing them bodies out of the house, it was real sad," she added.

Three guns were recovered from the scene.