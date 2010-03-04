Naomi Campbell: I Won't Be Held Hostage to My Past

The supermodel, who was accused of hitting her driver Tuesday, says the alleged victim has apologized

Naomi Campbell is coming out swinging after being accused of hitting her driver earlier this week.

The supermodel denies any wrongdoing associated with an incident in which her driver, Miodrag Mejdina, pulled over and told a traffic agent that Campbell had assaulted him.

“I was accused of unacceptable behavior towards a driver in New York,” the supermodel says in a statement. “I have worked very hard on correcting my previous wrongdoings and I will not be held hostage to my past.”

In fact, Campbell who was previously arrested for hitting her housekeeper in 2006 and assaulting two police officers at Heathrow airport in 2007, says the driver has apologized to her.

“I try to treat everyone with respect and I am pleased the driver has apologized,” she says. “I would like to put the last few days behind me and move on.”