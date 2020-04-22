Nanny Who Says She's a Porn Actress Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Cops Urge Children to Come Forward

Image zoom Escambia County Jail

A nanny and foster parent in Pensacola, Florida, is accused of having child pornography — and authorities are asking anyone whose children had contact with her to come forward.

Nicole Lynn Walter, 27, was arrested on Monday and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, possession of child pornography, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan announced the arrest during a Facebook Live video.

“When we first got the reports on Ms. Walter and started the investigation, upon the search warrant that was executed at her home, that’s where we found child pornography,” Morgan said. “In that child pornography are depictions of children that possibly are in that home or somewhere in Escambia County.”

“We’re asking for your assistance,” Morgan continued. “If your child ever had contact with this lady, then you get a hold of our investigator. And again, for the sake of your child, let’s make sure that we eliminate them as a possibility for molestation by this individual.”

According to an arrest report obtained by the Pensacola News Journal, Walter describes herself as a self-employed pornography actress who has filmed herself masturbating in public places. The arrest report alleges that she recorded videos of herself masturbating in the presence of children, and even engaged in conversations with them while doing so. The videos were then allegedly uploaded to several porn websites.

Authorities received a tip from the Florida Abuse Hotline about a possible sexual offense. The report alleges that authorities searched Walter’s property and found a photo memory card hidden in a drawer underneath her bed. That memory card allegedly had at least two pornographic images depicting children.

The report, which was also obtained by WEAR-TV, alleges that at least two underage girls told deputies that Walter had inappropriately touched their genitals.

PEOPLE confirms that Walter is being held on $72,500 bond at the Escambia County Jail. She has not yet entered a plea, and online court records do not list an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. Her next court appearance is May 14.

Authorities are asking people with information about Walter to contact ECSO Investigator Jeremy Horn at 478-436-9586 or by email at jahorn@escambiaso.com.