Lebanese Pop Singer Nancy Ajram's Husband Charged in Connection with Homicide

The husband of Lebanese pop singer Nancy Ajram, one of the the most popular recording artists in the Arab world, was charged Wednesday in connection with a homicide at the couple’s home.

The National reports that Dr. Fadi Al Hashem was charged with intentional murder. The Daily Star and Gulf News reports that the celebrity dentist was charged with murder in self-defense.

Al Hashem allegedly fatally shot Mohammed Hassan Al Moussa, 30, in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 inside the family’s Kesrouan, Lebanon home. Al Hashem claimed that Al Moussa broke into the home and threatened his family, including his two young children.

According to the The National, Al Hashem told Lebanese television station MTV that the intruder confronted him and was holding one of his wife’s handbags.

He said the man asked him for money.

Video surveillance allegedly showed Al Mousa making his way inside the home through the balcony and then going upstairs to the bedrooms, Gulf News reports.

According to the The National, Ajram, at a press conference on Jan. 7, said she wished the incident didn’t happen.

“I would like to offer my condolences for his [the victim’s] family, mother and wife,” she said. “Of course, we wish this did not happen to us, but this is due to circumstances, any father would respond if his family is touched by a mere speck of dust.”

Ajram is a widely popular singer in the Middle East and has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.