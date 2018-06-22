Naked N.H. Man Allegedly Strangled a Golden Retriever

A New Hampshire man who was out on bail after allegedly assaulting two police officers is back behind bars after being accused of breaking into an apartment Wednesday afternoon while naked and strangling a golden retriever.

According to a statement from the police in Concord, 28-year-old Irakozie Ildephones faces eight new criminal counts following the bizarre alleged incident.

The statement says Concord officers were summoned to an apartment complex at around 3 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress. They arrived and learned a man in a bathrobe was seen roaming about the grounds, knocking on doors.

That man, who police allege is Ildephones, took off his robe, the statement alleges, before climbing a wall and pulling himself onto the porch of a second-floor apartment. The statement alleges he entered the apartment after shattering a glass door.

Inside were two people, who fled the apartment and took cover in a car. Police tried communicating with the nude man, who allegedly responded by throwing glass shards at the officers. He was also seen stomping on broken glass with his bare feet.

Ildephones was allegedly throwing items from inside the apartment off the porch and stomping on broken glass when officers arrived, police said.

Police took cover and prepared to enter the apartment when they heard a barking dog inside go silent. A team of officers rushed in and used a Taser to subdue Ildephones, the statement says.

Ildelphones was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment before being transported to jail, where he remains on $15,000 bail.

The golden retriever he’s accused of attacking was found inside the apartment and had been “seriously assaulted and strangled,” according to the statement. The animal was transported to an emergency veterinarian for treatment and those treating him say he should make a full recovery.

The statement says that before his alleged attack on the dog, Ildephones was released on bail after being accused of charging towards a pair of Concord detectives investigating a stabbing on June 18. The release alleges his fists were clenched and he attempted to assault the cops.

Ildephones has been formally charged breaching bail conditions, cruelty to animals, burglary, indecent exposure, simple assault, reckless conduct and criminal mischief. It was unclear Friday if he had entered pleas to the charges against him or if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.