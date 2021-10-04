Search for Missing Ariz. 20-Year-Old with Autism Enters Second Week: 'He's Innocent. He's Vulnerable'

The family of a 20-year-old man with autism is searching for their loved one after he disappeared from his home in the middle of the night nearly two weeks ago.

Najib "Jubi" Monsif has been missing from his North Scottsdale home since Sept. 23. According to his family, Monsif was last seen early in the morning between 2 and 3 a.m.

Monsif is described as having the mental capacity of an 8-year-old and is believed to have left his home on foot, Scottsdale police said in a press release. His father was the last person to see him the night he went missing.

"Like [any] other night, nothing new. I got him his food because he stayed up all night so he can eat at night," his father said, according to the press release. "At 2 a.m., I woke up, fed the dog, walked the puppy we have for [Monsif], and I went and laid back down and I saw him come down with a bag, with the food to put in the trash. And I never saw him coming up. At this stage I was dizzy, so I fell asleep."

However, when Monsif's father woke up later that morning, his son was gone.

"He's innocent. He's vulnerable. His words can be misconstrued. He is a child. He is verbal, but he's on the spectrum and you can tell that he is," Monsif's sister, Josephine, said in the press release.

Monsif is described as a 5-foot-10 inch Middle Eastern male with a thin build. He is believed to be wearing all-black clothing with moccasins.

"He walks with a distinct shuffle and frequently has his shirt covering his nose," a GoFundMe page started by Monsif's family states. "If you see Najib, please stay with him and call 911 immediately. Anything helps. Thank you all for your kindness, thoughts, and support."