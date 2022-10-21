A 2-year-old Texas girl has been missing since Sunday — and authorities believe that her father killed her mother and that the child is no longer alive.

Police say Nadia Lee, 2, was last seen Sunday at the Pasadena apartment of her father, 26-year-old Jyron Lee. Police alleged at a Thursday press conference that on Tuesday, Lee choked to death his common-law wife, Nancy Reed, 22, who was Nadia's mother.

Two children were present at the time of the killing, police say, but those children were unharmed and are now in the custody of CPS. But Nadia was nowhere to be found, and police are conducting a homicide investigation in relation to her disappearance.

"We have received information, as well as physical evidence, and digital forensic evidence to determine foul play was involved," HPD Sgt. Blake Roberts said at Thursday's press conference, saying that authorities have collected DNA from Lee's apartment.

Texas EquuSearch founder and director Tim Miller said at the press conference: "I don't think this is going to have the positive outcome we would like to have."

Relatives of Reed's told ABC13 they were trying to help her get out of an alleged abusive relationship.

Lee is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on $250,000 bond on a murder charge, jail records show. Roberts said Lee could face more charges related to Nadia's disappearance.

It was not immediately clear if Lee has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nadia Lee, 2, is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division AT (713)308-3600 or Texas EquuSearch at (281)309-9500.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An estimated 10 million people per year are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.