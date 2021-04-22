A 38-year-old woman turned herself in afterward and was charged with second-degree murder

N.Y. Woman, 52, Fatally Shot in Head Outside Deli During Lunchtime: 'Never Seen Anything Like This'

A woman was shot and killed in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. local time, and the victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was ultimately pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told PEOPLE.

Authorities identified the victim as 52-year-old Nichelle Thomas, adding that 38-year-old Latisha Bell was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to WNBC, Bell turned herself in. It was not immediately clear whether Bell has obtained an attorney. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the New York Post, a witness who worked at the deli Thomas was headed to and who found her on the sidewalk, told the outlet that he has "never seen anything like this."

He added, "It's scary. If the bullet hadn't hit her, I might have been the one hit."

The same witness told the New York Daily News that Thomas was a regular at the deli over the years. "She was a very nice person. She was always here. I've known her a long time," he said.