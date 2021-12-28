N.Y. Personal Trainer Accused of Shooting His Parents on Christmas

Dino Tomassetti, 29, is being held in the Bergen County Jail on a fugitive charge, court records show

A man was arrested on Christmas morning after he allegedly shot both of his parents at their New York home.

Dino Tomassetti, 29, is accused of shooting two people inside of a Long Island residence just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

When authorities arrived at the home after reports of a "disturbance," they found a 64-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head and a 65-year-old man who was shot in the back, police said.

"Both victims were conscious and alert and were transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment," a statement from the police department read.

When reached by PEOPLE, the Nassau County Police Department did not identify the victims or their relationship to Tomassetti. NBC News, the New York Daily News, and the New York Post reported that they are Tomassetti's parents.

According to the Daily News, Tomassetti fled the scene following the shooting.

He was taken into custody in Mahwah, New Jersey — just under 50 miles from the Long Island residence where the shooting occurred, jail records show.

Tomassetti is being held in the Bergen County Jail on a fugitive charge while he awaits extradition to Nassau County. He is being held on no bond.

NBC News and the Daily News reported that Tomassetti identified himself on social media as a personal trainer.