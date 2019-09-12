Image zoom Linda Raymond/Getty

An upstate New York man has been accused of animal cruelty after allegedly killing his children’s pet cat before then sending them photos of the slain animal.

According to Buffalo Police, Antonio Martin, 40, killed the animal either late Saturday or early Sunday.

Investigators allege that he hung the cat by its neck until it died.

Once the animal was dead, police allege Martin took photos of the cat’s corpse, sending them to three of his children.

It is still unclear what may have prompted Martin’s alleged cruelty.

However, police did say he admitted, without hesitation, to killing the animal.

Martin was detained Sunday and charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of child endangerment.

Martin has yet to enter pleas to the charges, and it was unclear Thursday who his lawyer might be.

If tried and convicted, law mandates he could be sentenced to up to two years in jail.

Martin could not be reached for comment.