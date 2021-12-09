Peter Ikonomou, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Mindy Singer, 35

N.Y. Club Promoter Who Was 'Life of the Party' Is Fatally Stabbed with Sword, Boyfriend Is Suspect

A New York man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at his apartment in Queens.

Peter Ikonomou, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of 35-year-old Mindy Singer, the Queens County District Attorney's Office said.

According to the charging document obtained by PEOPLE, Singer, a well known club promoter, was hit in the head with a blunt instrument and stabbed numerous times around the neck and torso.

She was also stabbed in the buttocks with a 46-inch sword and in the chest with a screwdriver, according to the charging document.

Police said they were called to Ikonomou's Briarwood apartment on 85th Road at 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 7 for a robbery in progress. Once there, officers found Singer deceased with multiple stab wounds to her body.

Mindy Singer Mindy Singer | Credit: Facebook

According to the New York Daily News, which cites police sources, Ikonomou called police to the scene after his mother and a friend stopped by to check on him and claimed that "fake cops and locksmiths" were trying to make their way into his apartment.

The Daily News, citing police sources, reports Ikonomou told police that Singer was "in the closet."

A neighbor told the outlet that Ikonomou struggled with officers attempting to put him in a squad car and smashed a squad car window.

"He was handcuffed in the back of the car, no shirt on, just, like, some shorts and no shoes and ... bang, bang, bang on the window," a nearby resident said, according to the Daily News. "He kept kicking and kicking and kicking until he bust that window open. He was saying he was having a heart attack."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Singer's funeral expenses.

"Mindy was an amazing woman who lived life intensely and loved her friends very much," the page states. "She was a true inspiration in her joy for life and lived every moment fully. Her friends and family knew her love and she was devoted to them. She was the life of the party of life. You couldn't miss her."

Ikonomou was arraigned Wednesday night and has yet to enter a plea.