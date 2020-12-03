Divers retrieved the body of Tamara Saukin during a search of the pond at Clove Lakes Park

N.Y. Doctor Vanished After Walk with Mom 2 Weeks Ago, and Police Believe Her Body Was Found in Pond

The body of a missing doctor who vanished weeks ago from a Staten Island park has been found at the bottom of a pond in the same park — but at this point, investigators still don't know if foul play was involved in her death.

While officials have yet to identify the remains, NYPD sources confirm to PEOPLE that the search for Tamara Saukin, 44, likely ended on Wednesday morning at Clove Lakes Park — the last place she was seen back on Nov. 18.

Canine units trained to detect decomposition led detectives to the park's large, scenic pond.

Divers retrieved the doctor's body during a search of the pond.

The sources tell PEOPLE the body was dressed in the same kind of clothing Saukin was last seen wearing.

Saukin disappeared after going on a morning walk with her mother, the sources confirm.

The results of an autopsy are still pending, according to sources.

Officers had searched the park extensively over the last couple of weeks, coming up short before eventually being led to the pond by police dogs.

Saukin had recently abandoned her practice, citing "family issues" on her Facebook page.