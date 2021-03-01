N.Y.C. Police Search for Family of 4-Year-Old Girl Abandoned on Street Corner

The little girl told police her name was Sidaya

New York City police are asking for the public's help in finding the family of a 4-year-old girl abandoned on the street.

The girl was found alone on a street corner in the city's Bronx neighborhood shortly after midnight on Saturday, the New York City Police Department tweeted. She told police her name was Sidaya.

She was found only wearing a sweater, sweatpants and rain boots in the cold weather.

Surveillance footage released shared by police on Twitter showed the girl moments before being abandoned. The video shows an unidentified woman walking in front of the girl, crossing the street and looking back as the 4-year-old crossed. The woman then walks away, leaving Sidaya behind.

Sidaya was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was listed in good condition, according to News12.

The woman from the video is believed to be in her 20s and about 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium complexion and a thin build.